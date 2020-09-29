CEO joins Thames Valley LEP voluntary sector board

THE CEO of a Slough-based film and Television production company has been appointed to the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Board.

Dominique Unsworth MBE, from Resource Productions CIC, said: “I am excited to help the LEP develop its thinking around People and Place.

“Making the most of the groups and skills we have and connecting them to a shared vision will benefit all Berkshire residents.”

Ms Unsworth has already spent three years on the LEP Forum, and is now joining the Board for the Voluntary and Community Sector.

“Our biggest challenge is our success,” she continued. “National government will be asking more and more of us, while potentially reducing investment.

“We will need to focus our energies on those who most need economic support, whilst maintaining our international reputation.”

Ms Unsworth has been recognised for her work with young people and community groups in the past, being awarded a British Empire Medal in 2014 and an MBE in 2019.

Bob Beveridge, chair of Thames Valley Partnership LEP added: “Dominique’s affinity with Thames Valley Berkshire and passion for empowering underrepresented groups will be invaluable in helping the LEP drive key activities in the post-Covid-19 climate.”