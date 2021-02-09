Ceramex cleans up with new plant

A GLOBAL diesel cleaning and refurbishment company is opening a multi-million pound facility

on Acre Road in neighbouring Reading.

The £3 million site in Whitley will be used by Ceramex to process more than 2,500 diesel particulate gilters every week, which captures soot to reduce emissions from diesel engines.

The 67,000 sq ft property was used as Ceramex’s logistics hub during the first lockdown last year.

Dr Colin Lewis, managing director of Ceramex, said: “As early signs of market recovery emerge, we are starting to return to pre-pandemic levels of DPF cleaning volume, due in part to increased logistics fleet activity.

“As this continues, Ceramex is therefore delighted to open the doors to its new DPF refurbishment facility in Reading, which will enable the business to service the growing needs of our pan-European customer base.”

Studies have shown a decline in air pollution since the coronavirus pandemic began, and Dr Lewis said it is vital Ceramex can continue to support diesel drivers and reduce emissions.