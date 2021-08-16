Wokingham.Today

C’est la vie! 90s rockers B*witched to headline Reading Pride event

by Phil Creighton
B*Witched Reading Pride
B*Witched performing in Manchester as part of The Big Reunion arena tour. From the left, Edele Lynch, Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll Picture: Unreal7 / Wikipedia

POP legends B*witched have been announced as the headliners for this year’s Reading Pride event.

The Love Unites day is back for its 17th year on Saturday, September 4, and offers a day of entertainment at King’s Meadow.

Organisers are hoping the event will be able to hold its traditional parade through Reading town centre and the Forbury on its way to Kings Meadow, but this depends on the latest covid guidance.

Kings Meadow will also feature a funfair, a family area and a mixture of food, drink and market stalls, and entry is free, although donations will be welcome.

There is a PridePlus enclosure, which is ticketed, to allow guests to enjoy a closer view of the acts on stage, make use of a private bar and additional toilets. Part of the area is undercover.

The family area will include a disco, a chance to try circus skills, a drag story time with Wiolma, sports contests, colouring and crafts, and a building block contest.

The main stage includes a performance by Rock Choir at 2pm, appearances by drag queens Lola Lasagne, Wilma Fingadoo and Tina Sparkle.

There’s music from El10 John in the early afternoon, and a speech by LGBTQ/HIV activist and writer Philip Baldwin.

B*Witched, who had hits with C’est La Vie and Rollercoaster, will close the event.

For more details, log on to www.readingpride.co.uk

