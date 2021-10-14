Champions: Crowthorne & Crown Wood Coyotes mark debut season with success

Crowthorne & Crown Wood Cricket Club’s women’s team celebrated success after they were crowned champions of Berkshire.

The Crows Coyotes ensured that they capped off their first full season as a team with something to remember it by as they were victorious in the Berkshire Softball Finals Day.

Competing against Sonning, West Ilsley and Slough, the Crows topped the table with nine points having won in all three of their matches.

It was brilliant. It’s our first season as a new team so it was a real surprise to win the tournament,” said team coach Matt Jones.

“We went into the game wanting to do well and knew if we played some good cricket that we could aim to win at least one match, but to win all three was fantastic.

“We played against Sonning first, who are probably the best team, and we played out of our skin.

“Once we won that, I thought it could actually be our day.

“Then against Slough, who we had already lost to a few times before, they had already lost both games by then and were a bit dispirited so we won that pretty easily.

“The games are eight-a-side and we had a pool of 12 players for the day.

“There are a few that have played a little bit of cricket before but most of them are new to the game and they have progressed really quickly with a lot of practice.

“They are all so keen to learn and get better.

“It’s not just helping our team, but also helping to drive the sport forward as well.

“We want to encourage other teams to start up as well.

This year we have seen big progress in the women’s game with double the amount of teams as the previous year and with even more potentially starting next year.

“Because it’s softball, you don’t need an awful lot of kit to play so its accessible for anyone to play.

“We want anyone who is keen to come along and give it a try.”