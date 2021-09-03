Chance to air views on Charvil’s neighbourhood plan at fete

CHARVIL Parish Council is urging residents to visit an upcoming fete to share their thoughts on its new Neighbourhood Plan.

This weekend, the team behind the plan will visit Charvil Village Party to offer people a last-minute opportunity to complete its survey.

So far, the parish council said that hundreds of villagers have responded – but there are only 10 days left to take part.

The Charvil Neighbourhood Plan, which launched in spring, with support from local MP Theresa May, proposes how the village should develop between 2026 and 2036.

Guided by the local community, the plan must be considered by Wokingham Borough Council when considering future planning applications in the area.

Since June, Charvil Parish Council has been seeking residents’ views on topics, including housing, green space and the environment, in a bid to develop its proposals.

Rob Jones, vice chair of the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Committee, said: “We’re delighted that the initial response has been so strong but we would like to get the response rate to 50%

of households – we’re very close.

“The greater the input of local residents, the more weight the plan will carry.”

Once residents’ views have been heard, the parish council will finalise its ideas on the future of the village.

Mr Jones added: “We are also looking forward to meeting more people on Sunday at the Village Party and discussing further face to face.”

Residents can respond to the Charvil Neighbourhood Plan online and by paper before Sunday, September 12. For more, visit: www.neighbourhoodplan.charvil.com

Anybody interested in finding out more at the Charvil Village Party can speak to the parish council on East Park Farm Playing Fields between 2pm and 6pm on Sunday.

For more about the fete, visit: www.facebook.com/CharvilVillageFete