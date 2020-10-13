Chance to enter national playwright contest

THE NATIONAL Theatre is looking for talented playwrights across the UK for its New Views competition.

In partnership with Audible, the Theatre will be working with a young writer to adapt their script and publish it in audio.

The programme seeks to support the next generation of writing talent by supporting students to write their own plays, and offering mentoring, online workshops and playwriting masterclasses.

One play is selected to be produced at the National Theatre with a professional cast.

Lisa Burger, joint chief executive of the National Theatre said: “Young writers and theatre-makers are the future of our theatre industry and we are committed to supporting the development of new talent by continuing to provide opportunities and platforms for young people in these challenging times.

“New Views encourages participants to explore their creativity, engage in debate and develop their ideas with the support of fantastic contemporary writers.”

Audible is also supporting the New Views programme this year.

“This exciting partnership allows us to help support the theatre at a difficult time for the arts,” said Kevin Addley, country manager at Audible.

“Discovering and supporting young talent has never been more vital, and we look forward to being able to celebrate new young talent in the coming months.”

The annual playwriting competition is open for 14- to 19-year-olds.

To find out more about New Views, visit: www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/learning/schools/secondary-and-fe/new-views