THE DEPARTMENT of Transport is consulting on changes to Gorse Ride in Finchampstead.

They include stopping up a length of Firs Close, part of Billing Avenue and Dart Close, a footpath of Whittle Close and all of Orbit Close.

Anyone wishing to comment should write to the secretary of state at nationalcasework@dft.gov.uk quoting reference NATTRAN/SE/S247/4695.

The consultation closes on September 2.

For more details, log on to wokingham.gov.uk