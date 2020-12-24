Changes to bin collection dates this Christmas

RUBBISH and recycling dates are changing over the Christmas period.

There will be up to a three-day delay on collections, beginning on Christmas Day, with a collection on Monday, December 28.

Collections on Monday, December 28, will move to the next day.

Collections on Tuesday, December 28 will move to the Wednesday.

The Wednesday, December 30 collection will move to New Year’s Eve. And New Year’s Eve will move to Saturday, January 2.

The day later delay will continue until Friday, January 8, which will move to the Saturday.

And normal service will resume on Monday, January 11.

Residents can also find out their Christmas collection dates on www.wokingham.gov.uk by searching for “collection days”.

“These small changes to our schedules mean our waste teams can spend some time at Christmas having some well-earned rest with their families,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure.

Residents are also being encouraged to make the most of the council’s recycling services this Christmas, by sending food waste to caddies and breaking down cardboard boxes to be recycled.

The Bracknell and Reading re3 recycling centres will be open for most of the Christmas period, closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

They will also be shutting early on Christmas Eve, closing their doors at 4pm rather than 8pm.

Pre-booking a slot is essential.

For more information on opening times, visit: re3.fccenvironment.co.uk