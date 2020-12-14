Changes to bin collection days this Christmas

WITH Christmas around the corner, Wokingham Borough Council is reminding residents to double check bin collection dates.

During the festive period, small changes are being made to normal collection days.

What will change?

There will be up to a three-day delay on collections

This will begin from Christmas Day, with a collection on Monday, December 28

Normal service will resume on Monday, January 11, 2021

What are the new collection dates?

Residents can also find out their Christmas collection dates on www.wokingham.gov.uk by searching for “collection days”.

“These small changes to our schedules mean our waste teams can spend some time at Christmas having some well-earned rest with their families,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure.

Residents are also being encouraged to make the most of the council’s recycling services this Christmas, by sending food peelings and offcuts to caddies and breaking down cardboard boxes to be recycled.

And Wokingham Borough Council has compiled a list of top recycling tips for residents this holiday season:

Use paper-based wrapping paper for gifts because it can go into black recycled boxes

Try and buy loose fruit and vegetables for this year’s Christmas dinner to avoid plastic packaging

Use leftovers from Christmas lunch for meals in the following days, or make up an extra plate for a friend, family member or neighbour on their own this year

Make sure to recycle plastic bottles, paper and card, and tins

Anybody gifted any gadgets this year should send old, unwanted electrical items to an re3 recycling centre

People with real Christmas trees should chop them up and put them into garden waste bins

The Bracknell and Reading re3 recycling centres will be open for most of the Christmas period, closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

They will also be shutting early on Christmas Eve, closing their doors at 4pm rather than 8pm.

For more information on opening times, visit: re3.fccenvironment.co.uk