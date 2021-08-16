Changes to booking system for Wokingham’s SHINE scheme for over 60s

THE BOOKING system for an over 60s programme has changed.

SHINE, run by the borough council, is moving its online system from Eventbrite to My PT Hub.

The new platform includes contactless booking — removing the need to touch coupon cards on arrival.

It is thought this new approach will be more appropriate to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

There will also be more membership options, and in-person and virtual exercise classes.

My PT Hub will feature a live booking system with a waiting list.

There will also be live-streamed classes and a virtual library of activities to do at home.

The switch will happen on Monday, September 13.

A series of question and answer sessions will run from Tuesday, August 10, to Wednesday, August 25, at leisure centres across the borough.

It will be a chance for people to voice any concerns.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure said he s delighted the new platform offers a more personalised, contactless booking system.

“Since the pandemic, SHINE has adapted quickly to the changing demands and needs of our members, for instance, the success of our virtual classes,” he said. “My PT Hub is easy to use and most importantly, safeguards both members and instructors.”

Sessions run from 9am to 11am, and 1pm to 3pm.

They will be at Bulmershe Leisure Centre on Tuesday, August 24, and Cantley Park on Wednesday, August 25.

Annual memberships will be refunded.