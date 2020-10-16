The Wokingham Paper

Changes to family Sunday service at All Saints Church

by Phil Creighton0
All Saints Wokingham
All Saints Church in Wokingham

SUNDAY services at All Saints Church in Wokingham are changing.

A family service will take place at 10am in The Cornerstone, in Norreys avenue. It includes seating around tables, a child-friendly talk, craft activities and prayers. Children must be accompanied and it lasts for 30 minutes.

At the same time, a parish communion service will be held in the church. Families who want to join in with communion after the family service can do so.

Covid-safe measures are in place across the premises, this includes anyone over 11 wearing face coverings. Places should be registered by Saturday lunchtime.

For more details, visit: www.allsaintswokingham.org.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

