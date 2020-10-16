Changes to family Sunday service at All Saints Church

SUNDAY services at All Saints Church in Wokingham are changing.

A family service will take place at 10am in The Cornerstone, in Norreys avenue. It includes seating around tables, a child-friendly talk, craft activities and prayers. Children must be accompanied and it lasts for 30 minutes.

At the same time, a parish communion service will be held in the church. Families who want to join in with communion after the family service can do so.

Covid-safe measures are in place across the premises, this includes anyone over 11 wearing face coverings. Places should be registered by Saturday lunchtime.

For more details, visit: www.allsaintswokingham.org.uk