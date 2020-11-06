Changing the lived experiences of black people in Wokingham

AT LAST WEEK’S executive meeting, Wokingham Borough Council’s leader was questioned over his previous postings and statements on Black Lives Matter.

Resident Keith Kerr cited the Equalities Act 2010, particular subsection 149 that places a particular duty on the public sector.

He asked whether Cllr John Hallsall believed he has “complied with the letter or the spirit of the law”.

Cllr Halsall said he was pleased to restate the council and his position, being anti-racist, promoting equality and celebrating diversity.

He said: “You are correct in stating that the council has a legal duty under the Equalities Act 2010 to have due regard to eliminating discrimination, advancing equality of opportunity and fostering good relations as you set out in your question.

“The council is committed to equality of opportunity and the delivery of high-quality services for all our residents. We seek to ensure compliance with the Public Sector Equality Duty through policy development, staff training, service delivery and work with our partners and stakeholders.

“We are currently reviewing and updating our Equality Policy with a view to examining how we can improve.”

He said the council has produced an equality monitoring workforce report which will go to the personnel board in November.

“We have committed to zero tolerance of harassment and bullying within CLT which will come to the executive in due course

“We have signed up to the Business in the Community’s Race at Work Charter demonstrating our commitment to ensuring that equality in the workplace is the responsibility of all leaders and managers.

“We take action that supports ethnic minority career progression and we will support this activity by whatever external resource is necessary.

“We are working through the implementation of the Equality Framework for Local Government (EFLG) in all that we do.

“The council has made a commitment to facilitating a discussion on the future purpose of the independent BME Forum and this group, as well as the council’s Black BME Employee Group, would be important contributors to future work on equality and act as critical friends, and we hope you’ll serve on it.

“We are determined to be a beacon of best practise and good race relations. Black Lives Matter in Wokingham.

“With regard to my postings and statements on BLM I have previously apologised publicly for any unintended offence I caused to residents who may have misconstrued my comments.

“I would like to repeat this apology but I would also like to reiterate my request to you Keith, and all residents, to work with the council in ensuring all parts of our community are represented and their voices are heard. The prize of all our residents and employees feeling valued and included is very great and one to which we earnestly aspire.”

Mr Kerr said: “Of course I welcome, and I’m sure the whole community will welcome the change of tone.

“But of course at the heart of the matter is credibility. And what action will you take to educate yourself and direct Wokingham Borough Council that will change the lived experience of people of black heritage in terms of their interface with the council, and living in Wokingham itself?”

Cllr Halsall said that at the age of 70, it was “quite hard” but he is “doing his very best to understand”.

He added: “I think in the last six months, I’ve come a long way.

“As far as the council is concerned, we need to work through the Equality Framework for Local Government.”