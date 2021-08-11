Wokingham.Today

Channel hoppers: Oktoberfest coming to Hurst Village Hall

by Phil Creighton
Oktoberfest
An Oktoberfest style event is coming to Hurst Picture: motointermedia from Pixabay

TAKE a trip across the channel without leaving Hurst this year, courtesy of an upcoming beer festival.

Oktoberfest is coming to Hurst Village Hall on Saturday, October 23, and will feature live music, local beers and ales, and a cocktail, gin and prosecco bar.

There will also be a free hog roast to satisfy any hungry punters.

The event will run from 6pm until 11.30pm.

Tickets, due to be released soon, cost £17.50 and are limited to over 21s.

n For more information, search ‘Oktoberfest 23 October 2021 – Hurst Berkshire’ on Facebook.

