Channel your inner toddler at this Woodley business meeting

GETTING back to business basics is the focus of this upcoming seminar.

Next week, Woodley Business Club is hosting a meeting on all things communication.

Led by Sarah Browning, it will teach local entrepreneurs how to “channel their inner toddler” and talk to their customers effectively.

“When you plan your communications strategically, you look at your business goals and work out how communicating well with your audiences will help you achieve them,” she explained.

Ms Browning will also share tips and tricks for using websites, newsletters and social media.

The talk is taking place on Tuesday, May 11 at 8am.

For more information, and to book your place, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/woodley-business-club-networking-event-with-speaker-sarah-browning-tickets-149523391489