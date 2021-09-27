Charities and PTAs can join in Rotary’s fundraising Christmas draw

Do you need to raise some funds? Are you a charity, a non-profit making community group, or a Parent Teacher Association?

Your local Rotary Club of Easthampstead are working hard to bring you the Community Christmas Draw again so you can raise some much needed funds for yourselves.

We will be following the same format as previous years with a similar prize fund.

Easthampstead Rotarians and their CCD 2021 sponsors will meet all the costs of running the draw.

All you need to do is sell the draw tickets.

You will receive back all the ticket money you collect.

We are hoping to have tickets available to collect by the first half of October and the draw will take place just before Christmas.

So now is the time to get your volunteers and members geared up.

The average amount raised per group was £300 with some groups raising over £1,000.

We hope you want to be part of this again as we have been told it is a ‘no brainer’.

Watch out for more information coming soon, or register your interest now with Rob Hughes robis62@btinternet.com

Rob Hughes, Community Fundraising, Easthampstead Rotary Club

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today