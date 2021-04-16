Charities appeal for help to support families affected by Arborfield Green fire

CHARITIES across Wokingham borough have rallied their volunteers to support residents affected by the fire in Arborfield Green yesterday.

The Cowshed, based in Hurst, has been busy distributing clothes and essential items to those in need.

Now, it is appealing to the general public for donations of men’s clothing.

“We are providing for people who have lost everything,” said Sally Russell, the charity’s CEO.

“Clothes can be replaced but photo albums and personal belongings can’t.

“It’s an emotional time.”

Yesterday, the Cowshed provided double duvets, pillows, blankets and towels to those who lost their homes to the blaze.

Today, its team is busy kitting people out with clothes and toiletries.

“People are in shock,” Ms Russell added. “But they’ve been able to come in and chat to other families, meeting new neighbours, which has been nice in a way.

“We’re just trying to support them as best as we can, giving them clothes, a cuppa and someone to talk to.”

The Cowshed has also been working with SHARE Wokingham, Church at the Green, Wokingham Foodbank, First Days Children’s Charity and Finchampstead Baptist Church to coordinate a wider community response.

Claire Revie, from SHARE Wokingham, said the charities sprung into action yesterday evening when they heard about the fire.

“It’s been a good community response,” she said. “We’ve all pulled together.”

Last night, SHARE Wokingham put together a range of food parcels for residents with the help of the foodbank.

Ms Revie said the team supported 22 families yesterday, some of whom have now gone to stay with other family members or have been rehoused in hotels.

And today, with help from Church at the Green, the team of charities has set up a response unit at Arborfield Green Community Centre.

Phil Rowlandson, ministry trainee at Church at the Green, said people are invited to come in and gather as many supplies as they need.

“Here at the centre, we’re compiling the resources provided by all the other charities,” he said. “We’re working as a focal point.

“Anything that is brought in is being redistributed out to the community.”

At the community centre, residents are invited to collect fresh and frozen food.

“It’s in hand and we’re all just mucking in together,” Ms Revie added. “We can’t stitch this overnight, but we’ll get there.

“What’s important is people know they are not alone.”

Residents wishing to help with the community response are instructed to “keep an ear to the ground for what is needed” by speaking to neighbours and following social media updates.

“Right now, people need other people,” Mr Rowlandson said. “We’re just trying to help fill that hole at the moment.

“Support your neighbours if you live nearby and offer a helping hand.”

He hopes the community centre can provide fresh, hot meals for affected families soon.

For more information on how to support the charities, or how to access their support services, visit: www.facebook.com/churchatthegreen

Donations of men’s clothing to The Cowshed can be dropped off at its donations centre in Winnersh, on King Street Lane.

For more information, visit: www.thecowshed.org