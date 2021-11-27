Charities team up to open Christmas shop in Elms Field

A CHRISTMAS shop with a twist is opening in Wokingham town centre next weekend.

Launched by Wokingham Foodbank, First Days Children’s Charity, Share Wokingham and the borough council, one of the empty retail units in Elms Field has been transformed for the festive season.

The Christmas Presence shop has been created to provide gifts and festive food items for households that are financially struggling.

It will also have Christmas jumpers available for a donation, craft sessions for children, and carol singing on Saturdays throughout December.

Annette Medhurst, manager of Wokingham Foodbank, said they see an increase in referrals at Christmas.

“People visiting the Foodbank tell us that they have spent money on gifts for their children which leaves them with very little left for food or fuel,” she said. “People shouldn’t have to choose between Christmas presents for their children or a meal on the table.”

Last year, more than 700 families were supported by food and gift scheme run by the three charities.

Support will be accessed primarily via a referral from a professional, however, people can self-refer into the project and will be called for a short conversation to discuss their need and whether they need any signposting to other services.

Emma Cantrell, CEO of First Days Children’s Charity said Christmas is an incredibly expensive time of year for families.

“We hope that this project will go some way to provide choice and dignity for people experiencing financial hardship at the moment,” she said.

Claire Revie from Share Wokingham, said the aim is to bring the season of goodwill to life.

“Bringing together charities and churches to provide a community space where people can come together is a great way to support residents who’ve had tough times recently,” she said.

Ms Revie said the Wokingham Lions are also supporting the cause.

On Thursday, December 9, the group is hosting the Great Woky Virtual Pub Quiz, with funds supporting the project.

“This is a true community effort,” Ms Revie added.

The Christmas Presence shop is looking for donations of clean, ready-to-wear Christmas jumpers.

It will be open this Sunday between 11am and 1pm for residents to drop off donations and find out more about the project.

The shop will be open on Saturdays throughout December between 11am and 3pm.

Residents are invited to drop in so that children join craft activities.

Any family in Wokingham borough that would benefit the Christmas Presence shop can email First Days at: referrals@firstdays.net.

Families referred to the scheme can make an appointment to visit the unit on a week day to select gifts.