Charities work with Wokingham Borough Council to identify and alleviate poverty

CHARITIES are teaming up with the borough council to help identify and alleviate poverty in the borough.

Cllr John Halsall, leader of the borough council, said the council has promoted Citizens Advice Wokingham to lead the voluntary response to poverty.

The charity’s chief executive, Jake Morrison, is the chair of the anti-poverty forum, and is working with other organisations and the borough council to identify and help residents in need.

“The ambition is to use our resources to target people who need help, and help them out of the position they’re currently in,” Cllr Halsall said.

He said while the council cannot supplement social security, it can work in partnership with other organisations and charities to support residents.

As part of this, The Wokingham Charity and Community Hub was established in Waterford House this year.

The Wokingham town centre building is now home to voluntary, charity and community organisations, bringing them under one roof to enable people to access the right services at the right time.