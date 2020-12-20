Charity calls for Christmas crafters

CRAFTERS are wanted to help the NSPCC this Christmas, by creating items that can be sold to raise funds for the charity.

The money raised will help its work with children and young people at risk of abuse and neglect.

The charity says that 90% of its income comes from donations, and the pandemic has seen its income slip – but between March and September, its Childline division has delivered more than 43,000 counselling sessions to children struggling with pandemic-related mental health issues.

And for those who can’t craft, but want to help, the charity is asking people to take part in a sponsored walk on the shortest day of the year, Monday, December 21.

Emma Alexandra, the charity’s community fundraising manager for Berkshire, said: “It’s time for us to work together and rebuild our society so it’s better for our children.

“With your help, we can combat child abuse and create a better and safer world for the next generation — because no child should be left to cope alone.

“We are here for children and you can be too by joining us today.”

For more information, visit www.nspcc.org.uk