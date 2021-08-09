Charity founder nominated for business award

A CHARITY founder has been selected as a finalist for a special business award.

Vickie Robertson, founder of Finchampstead-based charity Kaleidoscopic UK, has been shortlisted for the Single Mums Business Network Awards.

The organisation, helping survivors of domestic abuse with legal support and group sessions, was launched by Miss Robertson after she experienced domestic abuse, both as an adult and as a child.

Now, after two years of running Kaleidoscopic UK, she has been nominated for the categories Campaigner Of The Year and Overcoming Adversity for her charity work.

Miss Roberston can’t wait to meet the other finalists at the awards ceremony in October.

She said: “I want to thank everyone involved, the Wokingham community and organisations who spur us on, those who have supported me personally or supported Kaleidoscopic UK with their time, donations or in supporting our aims without whom none of this would be possible,” she said.

Miss Robertson added she is delighted to become a finalist.

“I’m honoured to be able to support others going through domestic abuse and see them flourish in all walks of life, it is truly the greatest reward so to get this far is just mind blowing and I feel very grateful to even have been nominated.”

Vickie Robertson

A client of Miss Robertson, who put her for the award, said she is a selfless person and does a lot for domestic abuse victims.

The client, who wishes to remain anonymous, added that Miss Robertson was recognised for the award because she deserves recognition for all the hard work she does for Kaleidoscopic UK.

Miss Robertson also expressed her thanks to her team and the community adding she has the “best team ever”.

She said: “Thank you to each survivor for allowing us to be a part of your journey and watching you flourish, this is for you, your inner strength and all that you are.”

Voting is open until September 30, email smbn@singlemumsbusinessnetwork.co.uk on why Miss Robertson deserves to win.

For more information, visit kaleidoscopic.uk