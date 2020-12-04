Charity helps Thames Valley Reach Up with business seminars

HELP is available for young people in the Thames Valley who are looking to upskill.

Next week, anybody aged 16- to 25-years-old can take part in Reach Up, an online employability programme.

Organised by Adviza, the initiative hopes to help young people improve their job prospects.

From Monday, December 7, through until Friday, December 11, the company is hosting a series of Zoom sessions – and participants will be able to network with staff from Coca-Cola European Partners.

Lee Teideman, project manager at Adviza, said: “Reach Up is a short programme that can have a long-lasting impact.

“It provides young people, especially those not currently in work or education, with an opportunity to engage with organisations that can inspire their next step in education, employment and training.”

Mr Teideman calls the programme a stepping stone to a better future.

And at the end of the week, each participant will get a £50 shopping voucher and a £100 bursary towards any further training.

Those wishing to take part should email allanpotter@adviza.org.uk