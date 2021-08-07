Charity host toy sale in Woodley town centre

THE Me2Club is hosting a toy sale next week.

The pop-up event will be on Wednesday, August 11, in Woodley town centre.

It will run from 9am, selling games, crafts and soft toys.

The charity hopes to raise £500, which will go towards its Pandemic Recovery Appeal.

Throughout the last 18 months, the Me2Club finances have been severely hit.

Liz McDaniel, fundraising development officer at the charity, said: “Emergency covid funds are no longer available, yet the demand for our unique and highly impactful support is continuing to grow.

“The funds raised will enable us to continue to be there to support children, with wide ranging additional needs and disabilities, to safely return to the leisure activities they love, safely and confidently.”