Charity hub plan for Wokingham town centre

A NEW CHARITY and community hub is in the works for Wokingham town centre.

Based in Waterford House, in Erftstadt Court, the hub will bring a number of voluntary, charity and community organisations under one roof.

Plans are currently in place to refurbish the building, and the council has submitted a change of use application.

“The Wokingham Charity and Community Hub is the first of its kind in the borough and I am delighted we are making progress and turning our ambitions into reality,” said Charles Margetts, the executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services and a Conservative candidate for Finchampstead North.

“Planning for this hub has got off the ground thanks to the partnership approach between the borough council and the voluntary, charity and community organisations.”

He said the building will allow the voluntary and community sector to work closely together, sharing resources to and deliver services.

“[It’s] great news for our residents,” he added.

The council hopes to open doors in September, if plans are approved.

If it proves successful the council hopes to roll-out more hubs across the borough over the next few years — as part of its voluntary and community sector strategy.

