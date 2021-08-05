Charity launches Park Yoga in Wokingham town centre

A NEW YOGA class has proved to be a hit with Wokingham locals as it welcomes more people each week.

Park Yoga, a charity-funded organisation that aims to promote yoga outdoors for everyone, has made its way to the borough thanks to Wokingham-based instructor Richard Welch.

The free classes, which began on Sunday, July 25, will be running every Sunday until mid-September.

Taking place at Howard Palmer Gardens, sessions will be from 9.30am to 10.30am for people to enjoy the fresh morning air.

With 13 participants in the first week, Mr Welch was pleased to have 28 people join him last Sunday and hopes the numbers keep on rising.

He said: “Everyone who came along to our morning session had a brilliant time, the enjoyment people got out of it was great and it was lovely to see a wide range of ages join.

“Realising the whole mental wellbeing of yoga really was a life-changing moment for me, for how I breathe and manage myself during the day, and I want to pass my knowledge and love for yoga onto other people through these free outdoor classes”

Mr Welch said he was particularly impressed with the children who took part saying it was lovely to have a mixture of people there.

“We are a very inclusive group and even if you’ve never done yoga before, just come along and see what it’s all about,” he said.

“We focus on relaxation and mindfulness at the end of the class, how to use your breath to calm the nervous system down to release that stress, which is absolutely vital.”

And you don’t even need to worry about parking as the Cockpit Path Car Park is free on Sundays.

Attendees should pre-register for free online.

In the event of bad weather, everyone that has signed up will be emailed a link to a video session called Park Yoga Short so no one misses out that day.

For more details, visit parkyoga.co/wokingham or follow Park Yoga Wokingham on Facebook.