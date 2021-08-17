Charity puts flavour into the fundraiser with ginger

A NATIONAL cancer charity is calling on residents to throw a party with a flavour-packed theme.

Cancer Support UK is introducing the Big Ginger Social next month, inspired by the root.

The charity includes ginger tea bags in its Cancer Kits, as it can help offset nausea that cancer patients often experience.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “It’s also delicious and can be utilised in so many culinary delights — from ginger cupcakes to ginger mocktails, or even cocktails if you’re feeling particularly spicy.

“We can’t wait to see what wonderful ginger goodies Big Ginger Social hosts create.”

Every £25 raised at the events will fund a Cancer Kit.

They are given for free to anyone undergoing cancer treatment.

An example of a cancer kit

Adult kits include items to warm hands and feet, curb nausea, and help sensitive teeth.

And children’s kits include small toys and colouring sets, along with cosy socks.

One patient that received the gifts said it made a difference to their life.

“It can be quite isolating when you’re diagnosed because suddenly it feels like it’s just you,” they said. “But knowing there was support out there really helped and made me feel that somebody cared.”

For more information about hosting a Big Ginger Social, and to secure a fundraising pack, visit: cancersupportuk.org/ginger