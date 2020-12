A CHARITY shop is one of the stores reopening as the second lockdown lifts.

WADE, in Rose Street, has had a festive makeover, turning it into a winter wonderland.

It has prepared a selection of Yuletide-inspired outfits, gifts and decorations, as well as creating some special window displays.

And it also welcomes donations, but one bag or box at a time and only during opening hours on Mondays and Thursdays.