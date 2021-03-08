Charity walkers from Wokingham wanted to help Marie Curie Cancer Care

Wokingham residents are being encouraged to walk 10,000 steps each day this month, to raise money for Marie Curie.

The charity – which celebrates its 35th anniversary this month – is calling on people to show support for those impacted by death, dying and bereavement.

It has moved The Great Daffodil Appeal online this year, but the charity hopes many people will join the step challenge.

Tracey North, Marie Curie fundraising manager for South East and London, said: “The Great Daffodil Appeal is vitally important to us.

“Having been held every March for over three decades, this is the first time we’ve had to cancel all of our public collections. This is a huge blow as each volunteer would raise £80 from a collection shift: enough to pay for the equivalent of four hours of nursing care.

“The campaign would normally bring together millions of people across the country to volunteer, fundraise, donate and wear a daffodil and we’re still encouraging people to do this in any way they can in a safe manner.”

For more, visit: mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil