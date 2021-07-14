Charity wanted to help Sir John Madejski Scholarship fund identify children to support

AN appeal has been launched to find a new local charity that can help identify underprivileged children to benefit from the Sir John Madejski Scholarship.

Marie Redmond Tuition, which has a centre in Winnersh, is looking for young people to receive the free 11+ tuition offered by the scholarship, which was launched earlier this year.

The company, which has centres across Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, is also offering financial support to the charity as well.

Sir John, the former owner and chairman of Reading Football Club, was inspired to launch the scholarship by what he describes as his own “unstructured childhood” during which he spent time in a Berkshire children’s home.

Marie Redmond, owner of Marie Redmond Tuition, who has more than 20 years of education experience, said: “This scholarship has the real potential to change the lives of disadvantaged children.

“Together with Sir John, we are offering this unique opportunity to children in the area who may otherwise fall behind with their studies.

“We would like to team up with a local charity in the Wokingham, Reading or Berkshire area who can help us allocate places to underprivileged children.

“Every child has potential but what many need is extra help with their core skills. If we

can boost their knowledge and skills for the 11 Plus exams, this will usually remain with them for life.”

Marie Redmond

Launching the scholarship, Sir John said: “Every child has a right to equal education opportunities and it’s very important that we do what is needed to ensure that those from disadvantaged backgrounds can overcome the substantial barriers they face.

“I am a great admirer of Marie Redmond’s work and her personal passion for academic success in young people.”

Marie and her team of highly qualified primary teachers bring a unique recipe to 11 Plus exams based on small class sizes and personalised tuition taking place on Saturdays and during school holidays.

For more information about the scholarship visit www.marieredmond.co.uk/sirjohn or call 01494 956809.

