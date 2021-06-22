Charvil residents invited to share their views on future of village

CHARVIL Parish Council is asking villagers to share their views on the future, after launching a survey on its new neighbourhood plan.

It is in the process of producing a document that will suggest how Sonning should develop from 2026 and 2036.

The proposals will cover everything from green spaces and leisure, to schools and housing needs.

The parish council is in the second phase of developing the plan, which involves working with the community to find out what residents want to see in the coming 15 years.

A spokesperson said: “[It is] your chance to influence what your neighbourhood will look like in the future.

“Wokingham Borough Council must take [it] into consideration when planning future development for the village.”

It has launched a series of online surveys to compile people’s views.

These include surveys on: Young residents, Living in Charvil, The environment, Housing, and Business and infrastructure

To learn more about the proposed neighbourhood plan and fill out a survey, visit: www.neighbourhoodplan.charvil.com