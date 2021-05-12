Wokingham.Today

Charvil village fete to return this summer

by Phil Creighton0
Charvil Fete
The Charvil Fete in 2019, the last year it was able to be held. It is hoped to run the event this year in July Picture: Phil Creighton

CHARVIL residents will be celebrating this summer, as the annual Charvil village fete gets ready for its big return.

Charvil Village Fete Committee has announced the much-loved event will be held this coming July, to honour the end of lockdown – and hopefully the pandemic.

The event has been running for more than 20 years and sees a whole host of entertainers, stall holders, local groups and more descend on the village for an afternoon of fun.

And back by popular demand is Piston Broke, who will be performing live music throughout the afternoon.

All the usual treats are planned too, including food and a bar supplied by Nyama Catering Co.

READ MORE: (Then) Prime Minister Theresa May chances her luck at Charvil Village Fete

Covid-permitting, this year’s Charvil Village Fete will take place on Saturday, July 4, between 2pm and 6pm at East Park Farm Playing Fields.

Entry is free.

For more information, visit: www.charvil-fete.co.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Wokingham vicar dies aged 91

Staff Writer

Police appeal for help tracing Surrey man in connection with 12 Twyford burglaries this year

Jess Warren

All Hellenic and Thames Valley League football fixtures on Saturday called off

Tom Crocker
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.