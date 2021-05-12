Charvil village fete to return this summer

CHARVIL residents will be celebrating this summer, as the annual Charvil village fete gets ready for its big return.

Charvil Village Fete Committee has announced the much-loved event will be held this coming July, to honour the end of lockdown – and hopefully the pandemic.

The event has been running for more than 20 years and sees a whole host of entertainers, stall holders, local groups and more descend on the village for an afternoon of fun.

And back by popular demand is Piston Broke, who will be performing live music throughout the afternoon.

All the usual treats are planned too, including food and a bar supplied by Nyama Catering Co.

Covid-permitting, this year’s Charvil Village Fete will take place on Saturday, July 4, between 2pm and 6pm at East Park Farm Playing Fields.

Entry is free.

For more information, visit: www.charvil-fete.co.uk