Chattaboxes invited to jungle adventure in Twyford

by Charlotte King0
Jungle
It's a jungle in Twyford Picture: Pixabay

ENJOY a jungle adventure in Twyford later this month.

Thru Christ is hosting its annual Chattabox Church Day Out on Sunday, August 29 — and the afternoon will feature music, activities and jungle-themed fun.

The event is aimed at five- to 11-year-olds, but younger children are welcome too.

It will take place in King George V’s Field from noon until 4pm.

Families are urged to register for activity packs in advance.

For more information, contact ele@thru-christ.org.uk

To register, visit: www.thru-christ.org.uk/mod/page/view.php?id=50 

close
x

