Check in, or you’ll risk a fine warns Winnersh park and ride motorist

A MOTORIST is warning residents using a park and ride to check in to avoid a parking fine.

As used across the borough, new parking payment machines were installed at the Winnersh Triangle Park and Ride site earlier in the summer, requiring users to add their vehicle’s number plate.

Previously, these details were logged by cameras as they entered and left the car park.

Peter Armand says that he has seen three users receive parking fines because they were unaware of the new system, which requires the car to be registered before the passengers board buses heading towards Reading’s town centre.

He said: “It’s not obvious that you’ve got to tap in these machines at the back of the bus stop, and a lot of ‘golden oldies’ are getting caught out.

“This new scheme is not publicised very well. It just needs more amplifying at the shelter, rather than when you drive in.

“People who are only just returning to work are not necessarily aware of the new system.”

And Mr Armand said that while the check-in machines for rail passengers are easy to spot but it’s not the same for bus users. Last Thursday, he took matters into his own hands, and placed his own temporary signs in the car park to warn people – these, he said, were removed earlier this week.

“There are no large signs telling people the new system is in place,” he explained. “There is a sign at the exit to the car park asking people if they’ve checked out, but not enough to tell them to check in.”

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport at Wokingham Borough Council, said that the ‘tap in, tap out’ system has been in place in car parks across the entire borough since the summer and pledged action would be taken if necessary to improve the situation at the Winnersh Triangle park and ride.

“We will always review the need for signs if we get feedback that they are inadequate,” she said.

“And there is an appeal process for those wishing to challenge any fines they have received.

“If you have proof of purchase of a bus ticket and simply forgot to log in, we will review the fine.”