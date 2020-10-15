Check your wheels at Earley Baptist Church

A FREE bike check session will be run at Lower Earley Baptist Church’s car park on Saturday afternoon.

Dr Bike will be in residence between 1pm and 4pm for pre-booked visits only. Working with My Journey Wokingham, he will diagnose any issues and, if possible, fix them. If parts need replacing, he will advise on how to replace.

Social distancing measures will be in place and anyone with Covid-19 symptoms is asked not to attend. All bikes will be sanitised before and after inspection.

The car park is in Maiden Place, Lower Earley.

For more details, log on to myjourneywokingham.com