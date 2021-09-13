Cheerleading group marks 10th anniversary in Woodley

THIS MONTH, a Woodley sports team is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Kick Twist Cheerleading, which trains at Woodford Park Leisure Centre, marked the occasion with a celebration on Sunday, September 5.

Programme director Kelsey Hudson said that when they opened a decade ago, they had no idea it would make such a huge impact on young girls of the area.

She said more than 500 girls have come through its doors, as Kick Twist grew in size.

It now offers classes for beginners and elite teams that travel across Europe and the US.

Some of its teams have won multiple titles including the National Champions in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

This year, they hope to qualify for the 2022 World Championships in Orlando, Florida, Ms Hudson explained.

She said the sport requires the team to trust in each other.

“There is no moment in a cheerleading routine where there is an individual component; they are always working as a unit,” she explained. “You put your life and safety in the hands of your teammates, physically stand on one another, throw one another and trust they will catch you.”

She said a strong team is more than its athletic ability, strength and technique, but its bond as people.

She said this has also improved the team’s social development.

Kick twist Cheerleading team

“By running our team in Woodley, it has allowed the young people in our area to become dedicated to a team that consequently keeps them fit and healthy, where previously they were not involved in any extra-curricular activities and were not receiving any benefits from a team sport.”

Ms Hudson thanked Purple Balloon Designs and Delightful Bites by Melissa which donated towards the celebration evening.

For more information, or to join, email: kicktwistcheerleading@hotmail.co.uk