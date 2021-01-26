Chef calls for nominations for awards that champion brave children with cancer

AN AWARD-WINNING chef is championing a scheme to celebrate the bravery of young children with cancer.

The multi Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli is calling on families to nominate young cancer patients and survivors.

Novelli’s youngest son Valentino was diagnosed with the disease in 2016, at just six-weeks-old.

The experience is driving the dad-of-four to back the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards.

The Star Awards are open to under-18s who have been diagnosed with the disease in the last five years.

Each year, around 240 children are diagnosed with cancer in the south east.

There is no judging panel, because Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.

Everyone nominated receives a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, T-shirt and a certificate signed by a host of famous faces, including Jean-Christophe Novelli, Nanny McPhee actress Dame Emma Thompson, This Morning’s Dr Ranj and children’s TV favourite Mister Maker.

Their siblings also receive a certificate.

Novelli said: “Knowing what Valentino went through, when we heard about the Star Awards we had no hesitation to get involved immediately.

“They are such a great way to show these amazing children how special they are. Now we want to help spread the word, so that as many children affected by cancer as possible have the opportunity to be nominated and can receive the acknowledgement they so richly deserve.”

Jenny Makin, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South East, said: “A cancer diagnosis is heart-breaking at any age, but it can be particularly difficult for a child or young person and their families, especially when many of those who survive may experience serious long-term side effects from their treatment.

“Our Star Awards shine an important light on these inspirational youngsters, so we’re urging people to get nominating now so we can celebrate their incredible courage.”

To nominate a Star visit cruk.org/starawards