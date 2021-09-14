Wokingham.Today

Chicago date for Wokingham-based label firm

by Charlotte King0
Chicago
Chicago Picture: Pexels from Pixabay

A WOKINGHAM medical firm is sharing its expertise at an international level.

PRISYM ID, which helps find labelling solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, is attending a conference in Chicago, US.

It will be present at the virtual 11th Annual Medical Device and Diagnostic Labelling Conference on September 22 and 23.

The event brings authorities and industry experts together, and it will see PRISYM ID exhibit its latest cloud-based software designed to support industries as regulations change.

Kevin Grygiel, VP US sales at PRISYM ID, said: “The regulatory landscape is continually evolving, and we look forward to gathering with industry colleagues to discuss how PRISYM ID can help medical device organisations manage these complex changes, and ensure their labelling operations remain compliant.”

Register for the event at: www.q1productions.com/medical-device-labeling

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Five-year-olds injured after car reverses into them

Phil Creighton

Wokingham Borough Council: ‘We’ve taken a compassionate stance on business rates and council tax collection’

Charlotte King

A-LEVELS 2020: More than half of pupils at Luckley House, Wokingham obtain A*-B grades

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.