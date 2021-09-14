Chicago date for Wokingham-based label firm

A WOKINGHAM medical firm is sharing its expertise at an international level.

PRISYM ID, which helps find labelling solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, is attending a conference in Chicago, US.

It will be present at the virtual 11th Annual Medical Device and Diagnostic Labelling Conference on September 22 and 23.

The event brings authorities and industry experts together, and it will see PRISYM ID exhibit its latest cloud-based software designed to support industries as regulations change.

Kevin Grygiel, VP US sales at PRISYM ID, said: “The regulatory landscape is continually evolving, and we look forward to gathering with industry colleagues to discuss how PRISYM ID can help medical device organisations manage these complex changes, and ensure their labelling operations remain compliant.”

Register for the event at: www.q1productions.com/medical-device-labeling