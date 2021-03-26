Chief executive of Reading-based homeless charity announces departure

THE CHIEF executive of a Reading-based homeless charity, is leaving his position.

Ian Caren, who has been the CEO of Launchpad for more than 15 years, is leaving to resume his work in criminal justice with the National Probation Service, at the end of April.

Under Mr Caren’s leadership since 2006, the charity launched legal advice and drop-in; opened Reading’s first work and life skills centre; built new long-term accommodation for those in housing need; rebranded from Reading Single Homeless Project to Launchpad and raised money to support the charity’s work.

The charity also expanded staff and volunteer teams to support more people in the area.

Mr Caren said: “It has been an honour to serve as CEO of Launchpad and it’s a time in my career that I will always cherish.

“I am proud to say that Launchpad now offers more support to the community than ever before – and the charity’s growth and success has been achieved with the hard work of an incredibly dedicated team of staff, trustees and volunteers, and with the overwhelming generosity from Launchpad’s supporters.”

He said homelessness will remain close to his heart and he “won’t forget the privilege it’s been to witness thousands of people get the life-changing support they need”.

Suzanne Stallard, chair of trustees thanked Mr Caren for his “outstanding contribution” to the charity.

“He has transformed the charity in both scale and ambition during his 15 year tenure, and he leaves a strong and lasting legacy at Launchpad,” she said. “We are incredibly grateful for his commitment, energy and great passion for homelessness prevention, and we wish him the very best for the future.”

The charity board is now recruiting a permanent CEO to lead it into the future.