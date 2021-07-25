Children invited to cycle lessons at Woodford Park

YOUNGSTERS learning to cycle can join a summer holiday session at Woodford Park.

Bikeability classes will be held throughout July and August for a range of ages and skill levels.

The Bikeability Level 1 plus, is aimed at giving younger children some on road skills.

It has a full level 1 course and is followed by two hours on the road.

It is suitable for ages six to eight, and children need to be confident on their bikes before signing up.

The session costs £25 and will run from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Tuesday.

There will be a Bikeability Level 3 course on Friday, August 6, taking children on busy roads and learning about route finding.

It is suitable for all children 11 or older who have attended a Level 2 course.

It will also run from 9.30am to 3.30pm but will cost £10.

Attendees for all sessions must bring a safe working bike, helmet, clothing appropriate for the weather, food and water for the day and a small rucksack.

Children should arrive 10 minutes early.

For more information, or to book a place, visit: avanticycling.co.uk/holiday-courses