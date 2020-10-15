Children invited to help stop cars polluting town

THE COUNCIL has launched a drawing competition to encourage drivers to switch off their engines when stationary.

Open to primary school children, the competition was launched last Thursday to coincide with national Clean Air Day.

Youngsters attending school in the borough are invited to design a banner to encourage drivers to turn off their car engine and improve the air quality.

And the winning design will be displayed around Wokingham Station and Twyford crossroads.

The competition is being run by My Journey, a team within the council’s highways department dedicated to promoting borough-wide active and sustainable travel.

Last week, 24 borough schools joined My Journey’s walk to school week, where children were encouraged to walk, cycle, scoot or park and stride to school.

Soon, the team will be welcoming an eco-travel officer to work with schools in the Wokingham and Twyford areas, funded by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for climate emergency said: “We are working hard to improve air quality across the borough to improve the health and wellbeing of our residents and the environment, but we cannot do this without the support of our residents, businesses and visitors.

“Making small changes can have a big impact if we all take up the challenge, like turning off our engines when our cars are stationary or walking or cycling instead of using the car where possible.

“I look forward to seeing all the entries from our young people – I’m sure they will be an eye catching reminder for us all to help improve our environment for their futures.”

Drawing competition entries must include the child’s name, age and school.

The closing date is Friday, October 30.

Entries should be emailed to: myjourney@wokingham.gov.uk

For more information, visit: myjourneywokingham.com