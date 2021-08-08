Wokingham.Today

Children warned: don’t go site seeing

by Jess Warren0
Works taking place on a busy construction site
Works taking place on a busy construction site Picture: David Wilson Homes

A DEVELOPER is urging Wokingham residents to steer clear of construction sites this summer, in a bid to keep children safe.

David Wilson Homes
The interactive site safety video featuring Safety Steve as part of the virtual education for school pupils

David Wilson Homes Southern has launched a series of videos for primary school-aged children to teach them about avoiding hazards when out and about during the holidays.

Campbell Gregg, managing director of the housing developer, said: “Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places can be dangerous.

“Now restrictions have eased and we’re able to venture further afield, children should be told to stay away from construction sites.

“While we do watch out for youngsters during the day and secure our developments at night, we would like to ask parents to ensure the safety of their children during the holidays, especially if they live near an active building site.”

building site
A quiz question for school pupils completing the site safety activity

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Retirement complex plans go on show

Gemma Davidson

Deepak’s new book aims to offer some pain relief

Charlotte King

School invests arts grant in diversity

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.