Children warned: don’t go site seeing

A DEVELOPER is urging Wokingham residents to steer clear of construction sites this summer, in a bid to keep children safe.

The interactive site safety video featuring Safety Steve as part of the virtual education for school pupils

David Wilson Homes Southern has launched a series of videos for primary school-aged children to teach them about avoiding hazards when out and about during the holidays.

Campbell Gregg, managing director of the housing developer, said: “Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places can be dangerous.

“Now restrictions have eased and we’re able to venture further afield, children should be told to stay away from construction sites.

“While we do watch out for youngsters during the day and secure our developments at night, we would like to ask parents to ensure the safety of their children during the holidays, especially if they live near an active building site.”