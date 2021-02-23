Children’s art contest launched by mayor to help Home-Start Wokingham

Volunteers for a children’s charity are celebrating 25 years with a themed art competition.

Home-Start Wokingham is calling on all primary school-aged children to take part in a one-of-a-kind contest.

With the help of Cllr Malcolm Richards, Wokingham borough mayor, it has launched a challenge to draw, colour or paint a picture based on the theme My Family.

Home-Start Wokingham is a local community network of trained volunteers, supporting families with young children who are struggling.

“Wokingham borough is home to many young creative people,” said Cllr Richards.

“Joining in the competition is a fantastic way to keep busy this lockdown, while also honouring all the years of Home-Start’s hard work, helping families to overcome life-changing situations, challenges and pressures.

“I’m thrilled to see all the imaginative work that’s surely to come.”

Prizes up for grabs include hampers of arts and crafts materials, sponsored by Jojo Art Club and Artists’ Harvest.

All artwork must be on plain paper and no bigger than A3 in size. Entries will be split between two age categories – infants and juniors – with one lucky winner from each group.

The closing date for submissions is Sunday, February 28, and winners will be announced on Sunday, April 4.

To enter, a photograph of the artwork must be submitted to mayor@wokingham.gov.uk, titled My Family Art Competition.

The email must include the child’s age and name, and a short explanation of the piece.

Entry is free of charge.