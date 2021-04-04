Wokingham.Today

Children’s hospice launches free will service for donors

Will
Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

RESIDENTS can receive free support to write their will, thanks to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

To mark its 14th anniversary, the charity has partnered with Beyond, one of the UK’s online will experts, to offer supporters the chance to write their will for free.

Launching during national Free Wills month, it is an ongoing offer available to all adult supporters.

The hospice is calling on residents to take up the offer and, after looking after their own families, consider leaving a gift in their will to the charity, to help future-proof the lifeline care it provides.

Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of the hospice service, said: “This month is a special one for our charity. It is special because it marks the foundation of my son Alexander’s incredible legacy. It was 14 years ago, a year after Alexander had died, that we started on our journey to create a much-needed children’s hospice service for Berkshire. 

“Sustaining and building on his legacy is something we can’t do on our own. We rely nearly entirely on the generosity of others to make sure we can continue to provide lifeline care to those that need it.

“So this March, as part of the national Free Wills month, we are launching our Gift in Wills campaign. An ongoing opportunity for our friends to be part of Alexander’s incredible legacy and together helps us be there for generations to come.”

Ms Devine hopes charity supporters will consider this way of giving.

“[It’s] something that won’t cost them anything now, but has the power to change lives in the future,” she said. “Big or small, it is what these gifts achieve together, that makes them
so incredible.”

Beyond, states that 54% of the adult population in the UK do not currently have a will.

Research shows that the main reason is because people “haven’t gotten around to it.

Beyond allows people to write a legally-binding will in 15 minutes, from the comfort
of home. 

For more information, visit: www.alexanderdevine.org/wills

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

