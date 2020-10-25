Chip off the old block

FISH ‘n’ chips is one of the nation’s favourite dishes, but what do you like with it? A survey by UKCaravans4hire.com, revealed that the most popular accompaniment is mushy peas (25.6%) followed by curry sauce (18.5%) and gravy (8.3%).

Of course, salt and vinegar are the top condiments – while others like a generous helping of bits/scraps (12.6%), a side of mushy peas (25.6%), a dollop of tomato ketchup (15.9%) and a teacake/bread roll (4.3%).

The survey found a North/South rift – the South of England (35.1%) is more likely to have gravy with their fish and chips than those up North (11.5%).

Gareth Irving, director of UKcaravans4hire.com, said: “Each part of the UK has their own way to enjoy our most treasured national dishes.

“It’s interesting to see that the British approach to fish and chips is more united than we originally thought.

“However, there is still an apparent contrast between the North and South of England.”