Chippenham 9-13 Bracknell: Late score maintains unbeaten streak

It took a late score from Bracknell to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with an away win at Chippenham.

Bracknell took to the road after two home games and a weekend off. The road this time was a familiar route leading to Allington Fields home of Chippenham RFC.

Although it has been nearly eight years since the teams last met at Allington Fields in a SSE National League 3 South West fixture, one player remained in the team from that meeting, the ever youthful Chris Laidler.

The early season rounds have left the two teams at different ends of the table.

Chippenham kicked the game off playing into the slight breeze. Only a penalty from fly half Jonny Dowell would separate the sides at half-time as the sides exchanged penalty kicks in a tight half that neither side could dominate with the score 6-3 in favour of the hosts.

Five minutes into the half with Chippenham reduced in numbers, a break from deep within the Bracknell half by captain Ian Burch found Jake Findlay in space.

A smart offload to Alex Frame allowed him to outpace the covering Chippenham defence for the games first try. Jake Findlay’s conversion stalled in the stiffening breeze.

Bracknell could not further break down the Chippenham resistance and on the 20 minute mark, a Jonny Dowell penalty gave Chippenham back the lead, a lead that looked like giving Chippenham the victory.

With the game into the final minutes, a series of penalties meant Bracknell could finally build some pressure on the Chippenham try line.

A final catch and drive from a line out saw a number of the backs join the forwards to drive the maul over the Chippenham try line. Bradley Walters coming up with the all-important score.

The conversion from Jake Findlay was missed but the clock had run down for full time.

The result means Bracknell maintain their unbeaten record this season to remain top of the league.

Bonus point wins for Banbury, Oxford Quins and Newbury means that Bracknell’s lead is reduced to three points over the chasing pack.

The 1XV are back in action next Saturday when Frome are the visitors to Lily Hill. Prior to kick off there is a pre-match lunch. To book or for more details

Bracknell: 1 Jake Hodge 2 Bradley Walters 3 Nick Ovens 4 Sam Dunks 5 Jamie Johnson 6 Joe Maybey 7 Tom Field 8 Ken Hodgson 9 Alex Frame 10 Johnny O’Hehir 11 Simon Bayliss 12 Chris Laidler 13 Bart Van Herwijnen 14 Ian Burch (c) 15 Jake Findlay

Replacements: Ruairi Henderson, Ben Bathhurst, Danny Bournes.