Choir prepares for festive return with pre-Christmas concert

by Phil Creighton0
Picture: Frauke Riether from Pixabay
A CHOIR is preparing for its first concert since the covid pandemic.

Cantemus is used to performing four times a year, and is sure to be in fine voice when they return next month.

They will be performing a selection of Christmas carols, songs and readings at St Mary’s Church in Kintbury.

The musical director will be Andrew Cox, while the accompanist is Chris Lambert.

It takes place from 3pm to 4pm on Saturday, December 18.

Tickets cost £10 and will be available on the door, with proceeds going to St Mary’s Fabric Fund.

Cantemus are also preparing for its spring concert, which is schedule for Saturday, March 19. It will take place at St Mary’s Church in Shaw cum Donnington.

For more information, log on to: www.facebook.com/cantemusnewbury and www.cantemus-newbury.org

