Chris is snap happy fur dogs

THE COUNTRY’s first Dog Photography Master is making pets look amazing. Chris Miller, from Ascot has qualified in the role, after training from the Dog Photography School’s founder and Master, Claudio Piccoli.

After six months’ training, Chris says he is ready to take on man’s best friend.

“Claudio has been known for years in our industry as being one of the world’s top dog photographers, and the absolute master of dogs in action photography,” he says.

“Learning from him directly every week for six months is intense, but so rewarding, in terms of the results but also in life and the job too.

“Our clients are already telling us how much they love the unique style we are developing as a Master.”

Chris’ company, Millers Image Limited, is the first studio to gain the accolade.

Claudio, who gained the title of Master Photographer for Dogs in Action in the Nikon School, is also a Nikon Italy Ambassador.

He says the effort that goes into the images helps the dog to shine in the snaps.

“I want the people that attend my workshops to understand how huge the world is behind dog photography, especially dogs in action,” Claudio explains.

“Every photo is a different story and I always put all of my energy in the shooting and in editing to make each dog the best dog ever. I want all the people that will see the picture to admire how amazing that dog is.”

The Dog Photography Masters launched in January this year, and includes 30 interactive lectures.

Chris also has a Diploma in Canine Behaviour Training. He says his aim is to emotional connection and unconditional love a pet brings to the family.

For more information, visit: www.millersimage.com