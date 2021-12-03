Christmas arrives in Woodley with two Yuletide events

FESTIVE cheer is returning to Woodley this winter.

The hugely popular Christmas Fayre returns on Sunday, after being cancelled last year and it is set to be a cracker.

More than 3,000 people are expected to turn out to grab a bargain, enjoy a mince pie and get a ho-ho-ho from Santa.

Town centre manager, Brian Fennelly, said he expects a larger than usual crowd for the 25th anniversary event.

“This is actually the 26th year the fayre has been running but as we missed out last year we will be celebrating our silver anniversary but either way we are bgeared up for a smashing day,” he explained.

“There are more than 80 stalls, ranging from food and drink to charities, lots of street entertainers and a host of talent on the stage in Crockhamwell Street. There is something for everyone and we look forward to welcoming shoppers old and new.”

The Fayre follows last week’s Christmas lights switch on and carol concert which attracted more than 300 people.

Mr Fennelly added: “That was a bigger turn out than 2019 so if that is anything to go by, Sunday should be a record crowd.

“People said how much they missed what is Woodley’s biggest event of the year. There was plenty of mulled wine and roast chestnuts last week as well as some wonderful singing.”

There will be a total of nine acts on the stage this year from jugglers to singers, theatre groups to a dance school. In addition, lots of entertainers will promenade Woodley town centre greeting shoppers and delighting those young and old.

“Santa will arrive on his sleigh and will be helped by his elves in handing out presents,” said Mr Fennelly.

“Our special guests include our two local MPs, Theresa May and Matt Rodda whom I am sure are looking forward to Sunday as much as everyone else.”

The fun kicks off at 10am continuing until 3pm.