Wokingham.Today

Christmas begins at Reading Buses

by Jess Warren0
Reading Buses staff are dressing up to raise money for Sport in Mind
Reading Buses staff are dressing up to raise money for Sport in Mind

CHRISTMAS has begun at Reading Buses with its Festive Fortnight.

From now until the big day, Reading Buses employees, including drivers in uniform, are wearing Christmas hats, accessories and jumpers in exchange for a charitable donation.

And the fortnight kicked off on Saturday, December 11, when Santa got behind the wheel of a bus to start his pre-Christmas shift for the company.

Reading Buses CEO Robert Williams: “We are encouraging all employees to participate, at least in part, to Festive Fortnight.”

Customers can donate if they feel moved by the activity.

“If seeing one of our employees dressed up raises a smile – or maybe you’ve been driven by Santa himself – then please consider donating to Sport in Mind,” Mr Williams said.

Donations can be made by texting SIM 2 to 70085 to donate £2. To alter the donation amount, change the number.

For example, SIM 5 donates £5.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

The Wheelwright Arms in Hurst picks up major gong in Thames Valley Hospitality Awards

Phil Creighton

The climate emergency: Listening to experts

Guest contributor

Wokingham’s Christmas Shop delivers festive magic again

Jess Warren
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.