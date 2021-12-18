Christmas begins at Reading Buses

CHRISTMAS has begun at Reading Buses with its Festive Fortnight.

From now until the big day, Reading Buses employees, including drivers in uniform, are wearing Christmas hats, accessories and jumpers in exchange for a charitable donation.

And the fortnight kicked off on Saturday, December 11, when Santa got behind the wheel of a bus to start his pre-Christmas shift for the company.

Reading Buses CEO Robert Williams: “We are encouraging all employees to participate, at least in part, to Festive Fortnight.”

Customers can donate if they feel moved by the activity.

“If seeing one of our employees dressed up raises a smile – or maybe you’ve been driven by Santa himself – then please consider donating to Sport in Mind,” Mr Williams said.

Donations can be made by texting SIM 2 to 70085 to donate £2. To alter the donation amount, change the number.

For example, SIM 5 donates £5.