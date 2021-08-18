Christmas celebrations in summer for Sebastian’s Action Trust

CHRISTMAS came early for families after Sebastian’s Action Trust hosted a special festive event last month.

The Crowthorne-based charity, supporting seriously-ill children and their families, treated over 500 individuals to celebrate it’s Christmas in July event on Saturday, July 31 at Ascot Racecourse.

For many of the children supported by Sebastian’s Action Trust waiting until December to enjoy Christmas may be a bit too long.

So, at its annual Christmas in July party, the charity aims to bring the magic and sparkle of the festive period to its families and help them make memories with others who understand the challenges they face.

The carnival-themed event hosted an afternoon full of fairground rides, games stalls, pony rides and a circus skills workshop.

And every child received a Christmas present from Santa Claus himself.

PIC BY STEWART TURKINGTON www.stphotos.co.uk

The event was supported by businesses, schools, community groups and individuals that raised funds for the charity.

The inspiration behind the celebration came from the charity’s founder, Sebastian Gates, who lost his battle against childhood cancer on Christmas Eve 2003.

Sebastian’s mother Jane Gates OBE, CEO of the trust, said it is important the charity continues to work and support families of seriously-ill children.

“For many, Saturday was not just a day out, it was a little bit of freedom, a day without the stresses of hospital appointments and fear of the virus,” she said.

“It was a day families could come together and make special memories and be together, we can’t add days to lives, but we can and do, add days to lives.”

For more details, log on to sebastiansactiontrust.org