Christmas comes early for building society with branch in Reading

Staff at a building society with a branch in Reading’s town centre can get the Christmas party started early.

Bosses at Yorkshire Building Society have made a decision to close on Christmas Eve.

Due to the festive bank holidays, the building society will reopen on Wednesday, December 29, meaning staff can enjoy a five-day break with their families.

The building society is warning customers that they need to plan ahead, as call centres as well as the Friar Street branch will be shut. Customers that are registered for online account management will be able to access services as normal.

This is the second year that the Society has given colleagues Christmas Eve off, and they say this recognises the immense challenges of the last two years, where staff have gone above and beyond in their roles.

Mike Regnier, Yorkshire Building Society’s chief executive, said: “We wanted to do something that recognised the extraordinary couple of years that our colleagues have been through.

“I hope that by giving our colleagues in Reading and across the UK Christmas Eve off again this year, and providing an extended break to relax and spend time with family at home, shows in part my immense gratitude to them.”

The mutual has not furloughed any staff this year and has also offered colleagues unlimited dependents, and carers, leave at full pay. Anyone who is shielding, unwell or needs to self-isolate and cannot work from home qualifies for paid sick leave at full salary.